MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 970,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

