MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,367 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $488,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 405.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,171. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,826,127. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

