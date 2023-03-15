Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.33

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.33 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.40 ($0.10). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10), with a volume of 345,165 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Mothercare Trading Up 9.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.09 million, a PE ratio of 800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.34.

Insider Activity at Mothercare

About Mothercare

In related news, insider Clive Whiley bought 929,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £65,030 ($79,256.55). Also, insider Mark Newton-Jones acquired 604,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £60,478.90 ($73,709.81). Company insiders own 46.37% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Featured Stories

