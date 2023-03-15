Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.33

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.33 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.40 ($0.10). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10), with a volume of 345,165 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £46.09 million, a PE ratio of 800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.34.
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
