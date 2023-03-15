Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

