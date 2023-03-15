Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MSGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

