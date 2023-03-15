Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,008,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,619. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

