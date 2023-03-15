Moonbeam Price Tops $0.41 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $243.79 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00064467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,029,758 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

