Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $128,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,005,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,666,000 after buying an additional 47,897 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 414,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.