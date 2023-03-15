Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Cut to $9.46

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $9.46 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.24.

Shares of MNTV opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,162 shares of company stock valued at $254,516. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

