Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.77

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 163298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.92%. Analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.