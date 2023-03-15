Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 948,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,000. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. makes up about 0.5% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 3.30% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of VII traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

About 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

