Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.49% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFDR. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth $11,971,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,015,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,953 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 908,902 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 390,107 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 233,540 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance

PFDR remained flat at $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Pathfinder Acquisition Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

