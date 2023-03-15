Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,678.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,816 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $8,503,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 575.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 681,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 580,715 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,789,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 280,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,237.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 253,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 242,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

