Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $11,823,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 785,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 221,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.44. 121,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,734. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

