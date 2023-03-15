Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Boosts Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 163.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 508,975 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $7,320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 43.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 718,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 218,303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $5,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $4,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FZT remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,043. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

