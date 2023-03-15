Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.50 Per Share

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Midwich Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 449.40 ($5.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 486.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 475.39. The company has a market cap of £399.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,937.50 and a beta of 0.77. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 400.38 ($4.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 693.60 ($8.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

