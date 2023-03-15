Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,571,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $629,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 5,487,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,418,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

