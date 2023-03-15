MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,867. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

