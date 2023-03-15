MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,510,000 after buying an additional 93,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,528 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,839. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,175. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

