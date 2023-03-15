MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 222,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.