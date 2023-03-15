MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

MetLife Stock Down 4.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. 6,445,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,167. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

