MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.94 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $30.62 or 0.00122856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $136.27 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00034982 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021808 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004003 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00216252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,940.41 or 1.00067936 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.678659 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $5,442,375.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.