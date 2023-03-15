MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $82.21 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $82.21 million and $111,485.94 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00404731 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,651.41 or 0.27357177 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

