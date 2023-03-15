Metal (MTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.63 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Metal has a total market cap of $73.11 million and $13.63 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00412126 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.96 or 0.27861410 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal’s system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it’s distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

