Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $238.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $13.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,023,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,121,629. The company has a market capitalization of $503.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,291 shares of company stock worth $12,252,336. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,416,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $165,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

