Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Meta Data Price Performance
AIU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. Meta Data has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.
About Meta Data
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Data (AIU)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.