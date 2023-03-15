Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Meta Data Price Performance

AIU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. Meta Data has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

