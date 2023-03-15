Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $19.94. 89,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 238,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $931.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.