Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 1.4 %

MREO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 445,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,674. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,641,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 998.1% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,049,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,005 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,058,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 624,705 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 278,729 shares during the period.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Stories

