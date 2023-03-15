MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Stock Up 0.9 %

MBI opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. MBIA has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $562.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

About MBIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MBIA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MBIA by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 563,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,260,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.