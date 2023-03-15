MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
MBI opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. MBIA has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $562.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23.
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
