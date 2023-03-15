Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Update

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 503,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Matthews International Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of MATW opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Matthews International has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.14.
Matthews International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.