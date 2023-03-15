Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Update

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 503,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Matthews International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MATW opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Matthews International has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matthews International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,460,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 127,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $2,354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

