Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

