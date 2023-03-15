Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.88. The stock had a trading volume of 611,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

