Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.4 %
LOAN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.57.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
