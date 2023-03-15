Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

LOAN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

