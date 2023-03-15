Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,997,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 4,602,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Man Wah Price Performance
MAWHF stock remained flat at $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.59.
About Man Wah
