Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,997,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 4,602,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Man Wah Price Performance

MAWHF stock remained flat at $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

