Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 188,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maiden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Maiden has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Maiden

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maiden in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.