Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,387,000 after buying an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,535,000 after buying an additional 222,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,425. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

