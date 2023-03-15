MagnetGold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $102.73 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $102.73 million and $5,670.29 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

