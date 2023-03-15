Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.33

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 6458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $638.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 355,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

