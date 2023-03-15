Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.52. The stock had a trading volume of 220,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $196.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.