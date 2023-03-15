Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.39. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.18.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
