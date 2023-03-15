Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.39. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

