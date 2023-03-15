Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,312,300 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 7,103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

LUNMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,915. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $811.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

