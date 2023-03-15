Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Up 11.2% in February

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 375,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 308,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUNA shares. TheStreet raised Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. 1,469,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $215.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.