Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 13.1% in February

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance
Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.99. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.