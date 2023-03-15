LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.78

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 181985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $819.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

About LSB Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.