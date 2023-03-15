LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.78

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 181985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
LXU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.
The firm has a market cap of $819.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
