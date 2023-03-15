Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Loop Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.41. Loop Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOOP. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

