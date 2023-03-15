London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,363 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BATS VNM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 1,070,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $488.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

