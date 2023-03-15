Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,578. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

About Loncor Gold

(Get Rating)

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

