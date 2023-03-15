Locus Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $778,884.05 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $82.02 million and approximately $778,884.05 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00406221 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.66 or 0.27457855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.