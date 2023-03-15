L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Update

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

L’Occitane International Stock Performance

LCCTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. L’Occitane International has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L’Occitane International SA engages in the design, manufacture, and market of natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It operates through the L’Occitane en Provence, ELEMIS, LimeLife, and Other Brands segments. The L’Occitane en Provence segment includes the sale of fragrances, skincare, haircare and body and bath ranges from the L’Occitane en Provence brand.

