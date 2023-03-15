L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Update

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
L’Occitane International Stock Performance
LCCTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. L’Occitane International has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.44.
L’Occitane International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Occitane International (LCCTF)
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.