Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Locafy Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCFY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Locafy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Institutional Trading of Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

