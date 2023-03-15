LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Up 13.8%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 64,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 29,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

LiveWorld Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

